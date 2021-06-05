Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 9,108 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 606.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHD. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

