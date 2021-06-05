Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GDS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in GDS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GDS by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.