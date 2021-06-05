Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,668 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4,905.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

MSM opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.12.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

