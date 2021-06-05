Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Southwest Gas worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

SWX opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

