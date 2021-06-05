Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.73. 119,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 82,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile (NYSE:SLAC)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.