Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.14)-(0.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $125-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.53 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.44)-(0.36) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,398,941.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.