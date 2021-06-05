SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.39% of SM Energy worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SM Energy by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 524,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 116,751 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SM Energy by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 6.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

