SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 9,084 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $897,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12.

On Thursday, March 18th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $15,216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $100.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.10 and a beta of 0.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 202,869 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after buying an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 136,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

