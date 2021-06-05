SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) vs. BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Head to Head Comparison

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) and BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SinglePoint and BoxScore Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A BoxScore Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of SinglePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and BoxScore Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -159.45% N/A -105.46% BoxScore Brands N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SinglePoint has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BoxScore Brands has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SinglePoint and BoxScore Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $2.88 million 7.73 -$4.03 million N/A N/A BoxScore Brands $80,000.00 8.31 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

BoxScore Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SinglePoint.

Summary

BoxScore Brands beats SinglePoint on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, it offers mobile web credit card gateway services; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc. and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc. in February 2018. BoxScore Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

