Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report $14.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.80 million to $15.17 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

SLP stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1,265.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 196,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

