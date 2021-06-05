Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,783 shares of company stock valued at $11,440,334. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $43,480,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $12,026,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.67. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

