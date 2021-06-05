Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Director Daniel Griffith Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $338.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

