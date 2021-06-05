Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.73. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 37,587 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

