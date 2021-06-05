Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shin-Etsu Chemical stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

