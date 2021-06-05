Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFT. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of SFT opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $636.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

