Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $2,993,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,812 shares of company stock worth $13,696,633. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $185.80 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.59 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

