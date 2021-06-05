Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKQ opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

