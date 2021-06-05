Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.