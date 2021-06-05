Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,605 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

