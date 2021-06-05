Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 56,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

