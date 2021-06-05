Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $103.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $103.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.