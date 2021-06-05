Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,675,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.51 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $242.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.