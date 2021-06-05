Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.12 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

