Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of HYT opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

