Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.83.

Shares of SHAK opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

