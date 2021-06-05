Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Cap of $45.60 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.60 million and approximately $67,060.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00030581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009494 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.