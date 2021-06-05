Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) SVP Lynne J. Caljouw Sells 6,467 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,822,000 after buying an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $133,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.