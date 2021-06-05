SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading Up 0.6%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 249,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,464,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 33.50, a quick ratio of 31.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 107.54% and a negative net margin of 2,241.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SenesTech in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SenesTech in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.