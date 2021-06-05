Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.93, but opened at $64.57. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Semtech shares last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 6,761 shares changing hands.

SMTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $54,379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

