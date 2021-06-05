Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 10,697 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seagen stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.24.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.