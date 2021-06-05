Scott L. Morris Sells 10,000 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Avista stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 46.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
