Scott L. Morris Sells 10,000 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Avista stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 46.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

