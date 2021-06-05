Scotiabank Boosts Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$23.50

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Savaria from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $15.89 on Friday. Savaria has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.87.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

