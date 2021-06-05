Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Science Applications International has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC opened at $93.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.