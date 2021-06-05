Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

SHNWF stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.76.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

