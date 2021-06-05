Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.87

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.87 and traded as low as $157.70. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $157.70, with a volume of 2,564 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. comprises 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

