Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €139.17 ($163.73).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of EPA SU opened at €130.64 ($153.69) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €132.14.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

