Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Shares Down 0.7%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €337.90 ($397.53) and last traded at €339.90 ($399.88). 38,574 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €342.40 ($402.82).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €364.07.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

