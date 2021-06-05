SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 126.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $139.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.12. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

