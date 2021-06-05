SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.27 ($155.61).

Shares of SAP opened at €114.80 ($135.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is €113.60. The company has a market cap of $135.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

