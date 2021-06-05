Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Raised to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHDF opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

