Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €105.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.08 ($101.27) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €85.93.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

