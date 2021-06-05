Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

SGSVF stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

