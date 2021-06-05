S.Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $574,919.00 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, S.Finance has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $46,886.83 and $574,919.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00078641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.01029863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.74 or 0.10198434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054009 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

SFG is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.