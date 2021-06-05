Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 1,450 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $60.15. 135,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,833. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

