Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Boosts Holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the period. Trecora Resources makes up about 2.8% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 3.15% of Trecora Resources worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 948,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 312,077 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Trecora Resources stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $212.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

