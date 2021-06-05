Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 65,119 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,119 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Arrow Electronics worth $34,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE:ARW opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.