Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,060 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Lithia Motors worth $36,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $337.52 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

