Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,158,890 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,158,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $38,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 972,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 113,739 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 51,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.