Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $35,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,920,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.59 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

