Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Aptiv worth $43,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $159.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.77. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.